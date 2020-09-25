4th "Armenia" International Festival introduces famous artists to music lovers

The "Armenia" International Music Festival has started in Yerevan. Music lovers had the opportunity to listen to Ernest Shosson's Poem for Violin։ Orchestra, Alexei Shore's "Ghosts" Violin Concerto and "Travel Notebook" piano concerto. The first winner of the Robert Lynn Prize at Harvard University, the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Competition in Brussels, the winner of the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition, the youngest laureate of the Menuhin Prize, Stella Choush, performed with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. She became a laureate of the Queen Elizabeth Competition in Brussels at the age of 23.

The concert was conducted by Dmitry Yablonsky, who is a Grammy Award-nominated cellist-conductor and has performed on the most prestigious stages in the world.

Maestro Yablonski appreciates the "Armenia" festival initiated by the symphony orchestra and the European Fund for Cultural Support. "When everyone has stepped aside, closed the borders, canceled a large number of concerts and festivals, this festival is being held in Armenia," says the conductor. Speaking about the cooperation with the European Foundation for Cultural Support, he notes that the president of the foundation met Konstantin Ishkhanov years ago in Riga, when he participated as a jury member in the cello competition held in that Baltic city. "During the conversation with Ishkhanov, the idea of ​​holding a festival in Israel came up."

Referring to the cooperation with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia, Yablonsky notes that this is not the first time he has performed with the orchestra. "There is a wonderful atmosphere in the team. The conductor, as a rule, feels the musicians sitting in front of him, I can say that there are wonderful people here."

To remind, the "Armenia" International Music Festival is being held in Yerevan on September 24-28.