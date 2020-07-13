A A
Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight to be operated on July 14
The Civil Aviation Committee informs that the Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight will be operated on July 14 by Middle East Airlines (arrival at 09:50, departure at 10:50).
Cairo-Yerevan-Cairo flight will be operated on July 14 by Ciaf Airlines (arrival at 19:10, departure at 20:10).
The Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight will be operated by Belavia on July 14 (arrival at 02:45, departure at 03:35).
RA citizens arriving from abroad և Foreign citizens who have received the right to enter the territory of RA are obliged to organize their transportation from the airport to the designated self-isolation places by themselves.