Ո՞վա ծիծաղում. պարոն նախարար Դո՞ւք. հաա բոլորը. Էդմոն Մարուքյան (video)

Azerbaijani military fires seven mortar shells at Armenian town of Chinari - spokesperson

Enemy continues to shell in direction of Armenian positions in morning

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The statement of the Armenian Human Rights Defender on Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling towards the Armenian Tavush Region

"Noah" wins Armenian Cup for first time

Karen Vardanyan's funeral date announced

Bomb installed at head office of Adjarabet.am

Armen Harutyunyan dismissed according to his own application

Germany to send group of medical workers to Armenia

Armen Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council

Decision to make maximum speed to 60 km/h can be changed if it does not work

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores new goal

European Court refuses urgent measure in case concerning constitutional reform in Armenia

291 Russian citizens return to Russia from Armenia

31 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik

Aliyev should blame only himself for failure of NK conflict settlement - Mane Gevorgyan

4,600,000 drams collected within the framework of the "Together for Children" charity concert

12 new deaths registered because of coronavirus

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group

Lawyer Norayr Norikyan infected with coronavirus

US Embassy hosts virtual celebration

Procedure for refunding income tax to reimburse tuition fees set

Anouch Toraninan elected head of 15th arrondissement of Paris

27 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik region

“Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari translated into Armenian: A Joint New Project by Newmag and Galaxy Group of Companies

International Wrestling Federation to hold world championship this year

Armenia receives one-year customs privilege for more than 600 products

New source of coronavirus in Artsakh

New type of trains to be used for Gyumri-Yerevan-Gyumri route