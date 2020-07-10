3 վարորդ կեսգիշերն անց մրցավազք են կազմակերպել Երևանում (video)

Armen Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council

Decision to make maximum speed to 60 km/h can be changed if it does not work

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores new goal

European Court refuses urgent measure in case concerning constitutional reform in Armenia

291 Russian citizens return to Russia from Armenia

31 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik

Aliyev should blame only himself for failure of NK conflict settlement - Mane Gevorgyan

4,600,000 drams collected within the framework of the "Together for Children" charity concert

12 new deaths registered because of coronavirus

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group

Lawyer Norayr Norikyan infected with coronavirus

US Embassy hosts virtual celebration

Procedure for refunding income tax to reimburse tuition fees set

Anouch Toraninan elected head of 15th arrondissement of Paris

27 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik region

“Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari translated into Armenian: A Joint New Project by Newmag and Galaxy Group of Companies

Google Ad

International Wrestling Federation to hold world championship this year

Armenia receives one-year customs privilege for more than 600 products

New source of coronavirus in Artsakh

New type of trains to be used for Gyumri-Yerevan-Gyumri route

Patient receiving treatment for coronavirus at Artashat Medical Center jumps out of hospital window

More than 40,000 Armenian citizens have returned to Armenia - Commandant

415 new cases of coronavirus registered

LIVE. NA special sitting

50-year-old man from Gegharkunik dies because of coronavirus

Armenian elected Mayor of Strasbourg

Citizen who recently returned Georgia from Armenia died because of coronavirus

3 new coronavirus cases registered in Artsakh

Only graduate of Barekamavan