Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group (video)

On July 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who is on a working visit to Stepanakert.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon a range of issues related to the current stage of the process of peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

In particular, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmen and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan. In this context, the sides noted the importance of taking practical steps to reduce the risks and to maintain stability in the conflict zone, aimed at ensuring the irreversibility of the peaceful settlement process.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the inadmissibility of the bellicose and provocative statements recently voiced by the Azerbaijani authorities at various levels, noting that such rhetoric jeopardizes the peace process and hinders the formation of an atmosphere of confidence.