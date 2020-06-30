New type of trains to be used for Gyumri-Yerevan-Gyumri route
"South Caucasus Railway" company informs:
"From July 1, new type of trains will be used for the route of N686/685 electric trains for the Gyumri-Yerevan-Gyumri with the following schedule:
- N686 electric train for Yerevan-Gyumri route: departure from Yerevan railway station every day at 14:25, arrival in Gyumri at 17:30;
- N686 electric train for Gyumri-Yerevan route: departure from Gyumri railway station every day at 18:15, arrival in Yerevan at 21:23.
You can get acquainted with the detailed schedule on the website of "South Caucasus Railway" company.
To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, please disinfect your hands with special means, wear protective masks during the trip, and keep your social distance.
We wish you all good health."