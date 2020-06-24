ԼՀԿ-ն կդիմի Սահմանադրական դատարան (video)

Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes in October

12 new deaths of coronavirus and 1013 recovered cases registered

21006 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on occasion of his birthday

We need to triple, quadruple, quadruple vigilance - Nikol Pashinyan

Scientists explain about wearing masks

Today is birthday of President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian

Republican party is in favor at this stage

Young people thank medical staff with flash mob in Alaverdi

Famous tennis players infected with coronavirus

One more hospital in fight against coronavirus. Situation in Shirak region is tense

Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic

Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted on June 28

President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery

City is left without greenery, trees are left without water

Public awareness campaign being conducted throughout Armenia

Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic

If there is a vaccine against coronavirus, what percentage of Armenians will be vaccinated? - research done by Breavis

Raffi K. Hovannisian calls for a more prudent, objective, and rights-based European approach to the conflict

53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union

Winner of 16th Khachaturian International Competition known

The children's railway park should not remain in its current state - Hayk Marutyan

It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Boris Johnson

Yesterday we had a new record of coronavirus cases - Nikol Pashinyan

16,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance