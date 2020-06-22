A A
Famous tennis players infected with coronavirus
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticized the world's number one racket Novak Djokovic, since during the competition orgnized by him, the participants of the tournament became infected with the coronavirus.
"Only a person without a brain could organize a tournament in such conditions. I wish good health to the victims, but you have shown what happens when you do not comply with the guidlines of doctors. Guys, this is not a joke," wrote the 40th issue of the tennis rankings.