Open news feed Close news feed
104472111_719730818862848_1798621862345339153_n
A A
Official

Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic

Today, the staff of the Education Inspectorate carried out monitoring and visits in a number of kindergartens operating in the administrative districts of the capital.

They mostly paid attention to keeping the social distance between the children in the group rooms, in the bedrooms and during meals, as well as keeping the rules of the dishes and utensils used, and other points.

The inspections carried out by the Education Inspectorate are continuous.

 


Armenian