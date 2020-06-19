A A
Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic
Today, the staff of the Education Inspectorate carried out monitoring and visits in a number of kindergartens operating in the administrative districts of the capital.
They mostly paid attention to keeping the social distance between the children in the group rooms, in the bedrooms and during meals, as well as keeping the rules of the dishes and utensils used, and other points.
The inspections carried out by the Education Inspectorate are continuous.