Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Interview Politics

Եթե կա կասկածի գեթ նշույլ, ապա քննիչ հանձնաժողովը պարտադիր պետք է ստեղծեն. Սոֆյա Հովսեփյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian