After 10 years of waiting, the first positron emission tomography was performed in Armenia - Healthcare Minister (video)
Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his FB page that finally, the first positron emission tomography (PET / HT) was performed in Armenia after a 10-year wait.
"In parallel with the fight against coronavirus disease, it is very important to ensure that other medical services are available in the country, especially when the country's borders are closed and our citizens are in fact deprived of the opportunity to leave for abroad.
Probably starting next week, all our citizens, especially those with cancer will be able to go to the Radioisotope Production Center and get this service.
This is a real victory for our country. I thank all those, from physicists to doctors, who contributed to the availability of this important service in Armenia."