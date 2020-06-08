“The result of dedicated work”. Galaxy Group of Companies has released a motivational video dedicated to its employees (video)

“Today is a new day to start working with love.” This is how the motivational video published by Galaxy Group of Companies begins, which is addressed to the employees of all the companies of the group. Documentary footage from the company's projects, achievements, history, employees, including the company's founders, were used for the video. The goal is to maintain team spirit and motivation during difficult times for the country.

“Galaxy’s 20-year history is a precedent for the business sector of the newly independent Armenia—from small businesses to key players in the industry. Every day for 20 years, we have tried to move forward. We have the honor and responsibility to serve every third family in Armenia through our companies. This is all the result of the dedicated work of our team over the years and credit should be given where it’s due,” said Aram Khachatryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies.

Technology, tourism, social development, education, art, architecture: the programs and projects dedicated to these spheres an important part of Galaxy Group’s team success stories. It should be reminded that only last year the group of companies announced three major projects, including the construction of the Innovation and Technology Park in Yerevan, the construction of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Armenia and the entry of the famous French “Paul” cafe chain in Armenia. As a result of these projects alone, more than 500 new jobs will be created in the country.

It should be noted that Galaxy Group of Companies includes such successful brands as Ucom (the only Armenian telecommunications operator), Yerevan Mall (number one mall in terms of visitors), TI'ME (watch and accessories store), Yerevan's favorite Santafe Concept Café and etc. According to the latest published data, the annual tax portfolio of the group of companies is 13 billion AMD and has a significant impact on the country's GDP. At present, the number of employees of the group of companies is around 3000, and the average monthly salary in 2018 was 320,000 drams, which improved in 2019, becoming 370,000 drams. The group of companies did not reduce the number of jobs due to the economic consequences of the coronavirus, showing the will to maintain the unity of the team in difficult times.