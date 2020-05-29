Open news feed Close news feed
United States provides $ 5.4 million to Armenia

U.S. Embassy in Armenia informs:

"To date, the United States has provided more than $5.4 million in new assistance to Armenia to combat COVID-19.

In addition, we are redirecting previously allocated assistance to address the implications of COVID-19 – bringing our total contribution to date up to $6.6 million.

This assistance will support a variety of sectors in Armenia, including healthcare, the economy, communications capacity, and community support."


