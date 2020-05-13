Zvartnots resumes regular cargo transportation

According to the press service of Zvartnots International Airport, regular cargo transportation will start to be carried out in Zvartnots International Airport.

"According to the agreement reached between Zvartnots International Airport and Coyne Airways, on May 10, regular cargo transportation between Liège (Belgium) and Yerevan was carried out. Cargo transportation will be carried out once a week, every Sunday. The flights will be operated by Boeing 737-400 aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 tons.