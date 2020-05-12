Story of woman who overcomes coronavirus with help of God and doctors (video)

The woman who overcame the coronavirus presented her story. She says she worked in a factory. After the coronavirus case was confirmed there, she was isolated.

On March 16 they were taken to Tsakhkadzor, on March 23 they were taken to Nork hospital. She passed the test, and the next day they said the result was positive. "After that, I got worse. I was in a bad condition for 7-10 days, the cough, the fever did not go down,” the woman recalls.

She says that she overcame the disease with the help of God and doctors.

Details are in the video