Arayik Harutyunyan presents some details of admissions requirements (video)

Only one exam will be required for this year's admission processes for all state higher institutions. This is done in order not to allow unnecessary accumulations within the framework of the anti-epidemic struggle and not to spread the infection. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan stated the aforesaid on his Facebook page today.

He noted that the passing of one exam subject is important, because the picture cannot be real only with the school's grades or the average grades.

The application processes will be launched from May 25 to June 15, at 18:00 on the relevant page of the Ministry of Education and Science. And those who have paid 1,500 drams for the four exams will be refunded. Only one exam fee will be deducted from the applicants.