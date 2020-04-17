Open news feed Close news feed
Զինվորները երաժշտության միջոցով շնորհակալություն են հայտնել (video)

ՊԲ «Ասպետ» համույթը երաժշտության միջոցով իր շնորհակալությունն է հայտնել կորոնավիրուսի դեմ պայքարի առաջնագծում մարտնչող բուժաշխատողներին ու հայրենիքի պաշտպաններին

