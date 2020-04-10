Distance entertainment for children attending kindergarten
While schoolchildren are taking distance learning with their teachers and classmates, children attending kindergarten are not lagging behind in educational programs thanks to educators who have now decided to do the work online.
Every working day, the children wait for the video with their tutor, during which he/she tells a story, teaches a new song and even trains together.
"Educators, who are dedicated teachers of their work, do their job with agreement with theparents. Many times, family members, such as grandmothers and older sisters, take part in the training. Remote entertainment with the children of the junior group is carried out in a mediated way, otherwise it is impossible, and the children of the senior group are more independent," Nune Sargsyan, Head of the Preschool Department of the General Education Department of the Yerevan Municipality, notes.