Drug provided free of charge for first time
Due to the follow-up policy pursued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, "Norditropin Nordilet / Somatropin" drug was provided for the first time for free to the Republic of Artsakh for children aged 0-18 in diagnosed with "Growth Hormone Deficiency."
According to the order of Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia made on April 8, the mentioned medicine was provided to "Arik" Medical Association CJSC in order to provide it to the relevant children.