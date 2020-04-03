Նախարարը՝ Նորքի ինֆեկցիոն հիվանդանոցի բակում կառուցվող ԿՏ-ի մոդուլի մասին (video)

-
The number is constantly increasing - Girl from Gyumri tell about Belgium
World Bank provides $ 3 million to Armenia for fight against coronavirus
When using the Zoom, pay attention to the security of the lessons (video)
Research: People without symptoms may be infected with coronavirus. (video)
736 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
90% of the houses for rent are empty - Director of agency
My Italian heart is torn by the images of terrible suffering - Gianni Infantino
8 people register their marriage during State of Emergency
Food prices fall in March
There is no flights from UAE to Yerevan currently - Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Armenia
9 cases of coronavirus registered in Kapan and 8 cases registered in Meghri
Entry ban places in Japan, including for citizens arriving from Armenia.
Coronavirus diagnosed among employees of Vardashen Penitentiary Protection Department
Break of tennis competition season extended until July 13
“St. Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to be fully emptied to fight coronavirus
92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Stay at home or drive safely (video)
Bagratashen border checkpoint being disinfected (video)
Armen Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 2016 April four-day war victims
Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of April War victims
Starting from April 10, citizens can apply for social assistance - Lena Nazaryan
COVID-19; letter of notification on opened account
Cooperation in overcoming epidemic within framework of CSTO highlighted