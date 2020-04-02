Protocol on administrative violations against 248 persons (video) (video)

Police continue to enforce the Paret decision on restrictions on the free movement of persons to prevent the possible spread of the new coronavirus.

On April 2, from 9 to 15 o'clock, a protocol on administrative violations was drawn up against 248 persons for violating the rules of isolation, self-isolation or other restrictions on free movement. Since the Paret decision came into force by 15:00 on April 1, 4842 persons have been drawn up on administrative offenses; 2261 in the capital, 2581 in the provinces.

We once again urge the population to restrict them from leaving their homes strictly and leave the homes only in case of extreme need.