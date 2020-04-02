A A
There is no flights from UAE to Yerevan currently - Embassy of United Arab Emirates in Armenia
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Armenia informs:
"Attention, As a result of the spread of new type of koronavirusi, citizens who are ready to travel to yerevan on the first possible flight to Yerevan, please send their passport and current contact information (mobile phone number) to the UAE, please send their passport and current contact information (mobile phone number) to the UAE. Email: [email protected]
At the same time, we inform you that there is no flights from UAE to Yerevan and the information provided by you will only be used in cases due to an operating situation."