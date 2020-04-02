Stay at home or drive safely (video) (video)

Taxi AQUA writes:



"Public transport has been suspended since today, but taxis are allowed. Our company provides taxi services to corporate customers.



We encourage you to stay at home whenever possible, and in the event of an emergency trip to choose our company vehicles.



Your safety is the priority of Taxi AQUA. We do our best to prevent the spread of the infection, protect passengers and drivers from viral diseases.



We warn drivers and passengers about infection prevention measures. We monitor every driver's health on daily basis.

After each trip, the driver ventilates the saloon, at the beginning and at the end of each shift, drivers clean the steering wheel, handles, and armrests with disposable alcohol-based wipes.

Drivers exclusively wear masks and gloves.

For cooperation you can call the following numbers:

010-200090:

098-209009:

095-209009:

Our address is 54, Komitas Ave., Yerevan

Email Mail: [email protected]

Phone: (+374 10) 20 00 90 (+374 98) 20 90 09

https://www.facebook.com/TaxiAqua/

Official Website: http://www.taxiaqua.am/"