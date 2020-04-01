A A
Cooperation in overcoming epidemic within framework of CSTO highlighted
On April 1, 2020, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Fass had a telephone conversation with Secretary of the RA Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed the measures to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus, highlighted the importance of cooperation in overcoming the epidemic within the framework of the CSTO, as well as a wide range of security issues.
During the conversation, the parties also emphasized the need to maintain active communication between the CSTO Security Councils during the epidemic