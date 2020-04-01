Public transport activity is suspended - Tigran Avinyan

Tigran Avinyan writes:

"Dear Compatriots,

Until April 12, we have extended restrictions on certain types of movement and economic activity during the state of emergency.



According to the new decision the following changes are made:



The activity of public transport except rail transport is suspended. Taxis are allowed

Inter-regional mobility of people is restricted. Movement is possible with the work-home route and with one or two other exceptions

Family members are allowed to travel by cars together, employees of the same organisation are also allowed to travel together without any quantity limitation.

When you go to work you will need to submit a form filled in by your employer.

The Movement Sheet will be needed to present in other specified cases.

Current restrictions on types of economic activity have mainly been maintained.



Details of other restrictions in the decision: https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3985.pdf



At the same time, I would like to inform you that some restrictions come in later than others because we want you to have time to adapt.



Keep following the rules preserving your, your loved ones’ and the whole community’s health."

--------------------------------------------------



From now on, you will need to submit a form filled in by your employer.