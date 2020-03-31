A A
Ministry of Health reports confirmed cases of coronavirus disease by Yerevan and regions
Alina Nikoghosyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, wrote on her Facebook page:
"We present confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Armenia by Yerevan and regions. It should be noted that out of 532 cases, 502 citizens' residence is accurate at this moment.
It should be noted that these statistics are not related to epidemiological activities and each case has been reviewed by specialists. The map will also be publicized after the data is fully clarified.
Yerevan: 219:
Aragatsotn 10
Ararat: 113
Armavir: 51
Lori: 4
Kotayk: 88
Shirak: 6
Syunik: 8
Vayots Dzor: 1
Tavush - 2"