"Roma'' wants to get the 2014 World Cup Champion for free

The football team "Roma," where also plays Armenian National Team's Captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, thinks over the strengthening of its team ahead of the next season.

According to the Corriere dello sport newspaper, the Roman club is interested in the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze. The 2014 World Cup Champion is rarely included in the core of the team. He has played 19 games this season and played for only 40 minutes in one of these games.

The German club is not going to extend the player's contract, which expires in June this year. It means that Mario Götze will move to Roma for free, but there may be the problem of the amount of salary required by the player. To remind, the 27-year-old midfielder receives €10 million a year in Borussia Dortmund.

To note, two more Italian clubs - "Napoli" and Milan "Inter," also want to see the only goal-scorer in the 2014 World Cup final in their team. According to the source, "Roma" director Gianluca Petrachi was the first to contact the German footballer and make an offer to "move."