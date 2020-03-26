A A
Footballers of "Barcelona" do not agree with salary reduction
The footballers of "Barcelona" refused the suggestion of the their leader and didn't agree with their salary reduction of 70%. There were three groups in the footballers. Some of them agreed with such reductions, another group kept their hands off and are waiting for the decision from the trade union of footballers, some of them blamed the leaders of their club for this situation mentioning that they have unnecessarily high salaries for some footballers.
According to this source, the president of the club is going to reduce the salaries anyway because of Coronavirus finding it legal in the state of emergency.