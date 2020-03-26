Those ignoring instructions to be punished

Urban Development, Technical Standards and Fire Safety Inspectorate of Armenia announced:

"Dear citizens, there are many groups in social media where car drivers suggest non regular transportation across Armenia for money or for free. The problem is that these drivers can take more passengers than instructed so ignoring N16 decision of paret made on the 25th of March, 2020 'about the limitation of people's transportation across Armenia.' According to the third point of this decision, only one old person can be in the car having no more than 8 seats. If the person has disability with moving, hearing or seeing, he/she can be accompanied. There is no limitation when transporting children. So, Urban Development, Technical Standards and Fire Safety Inspectorate advises the admins and the members of these groups to show high responsibility and to be attentive to the instructions of paret in order to prevent the spread of Covid19, otherwise there are straight punishments when ignoring those instructions."