Legendary Maracana stadium turned into hospital
Famous Maracana stadium of Rio de Janeiro has baan turned into a field hospital where people with coronavirus will be treated. It is reported by CNN.
Another 11 Brazilian clubs will open field hospitals in their stadiums. Therefore, the National Football Championship, which should take place in April, has been postponed indefinitely.
To add, Maracana stadium was built in 1950, specifically for the World Cup football games. At that time the stadium housed around 200,000 spectators. Before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Maracana was renovated, after which its tribunes could accommodate 78,838 spectators.