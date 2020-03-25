Policemen both disperse with batons and give free food: State of Emergency in India through eyes of Armenians (video) (video)

A 21-day state of emergency has been declared in India since March 25, with the most severe restrictions. Due to the coronavirus situation, urban and regional transport, and trains do not work. Air communication is suspended. Gayane Hakobyan, a journalist from Delhi, told A1+ that she is allowed to leave the house in case of need. She mentioned that even the smallest kiosk has a delivery service there. Vegetables doubled in price in one day. Those who go to the store try to keep their distance.

There are policemen everywhere who are watching to ensure that the state of emergency is not violated. There are videos already that have been circulated in social media of how policemen disperse offenders with batons.

Hindu temples, mosques and churches, where the poorest people are fed are closed. For this reason, in some places food is distributed to the poor under police control. There are lines in banks, though the online banking system is developed in the country and financial institutions will continue to work.

Except for shops, supermarkets, banks, insurance, telecommunications companies and media, shopping centers and businesses have been closed. Educational institutions are also closed.

Tourists are complaining on social media that Indians have begun to look at tourists with hostility, calling them the ones bringing Coronavirus to the country, and even some hotels have offered to its guests to leave. Embassies in different countries try to support their citizens by organizing charter flights whenever possible.

The Consulate of Armenia in India has urged citizens of Armenia to register or provide information on their whereabouts by sending their data by email. There is also a 24-hour hotline.

There are about 100 citizens of the Republic of Armenia in India today. Most of them are married to Indian citizens, the rest are there because of educational programs. Armenians in India interact with each other within different social groups.

Anush Muradyan-Gupta, who lives in the Gharibadi region, says they leave the house only in the most urgent cases; there is only one grocery store in the whole district.

Delhi resident Kristine Sargsyan says she is trying not to panic. She tries to do everything online and leaves the house only with a mask and glove. Hopefully all this will be over soon. She tries to see the positive in this situation, for example, in Delhi the atmosphere has been purified.

According to the latest data, there are 562 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths in India. Most of the cases were recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra, which are tourist centers. There are no infected among Armenian citizens.

By the way, according to Gayane, the Indian government is doing its best to inform the population of 1.3 billion about the new coronavirus disease and its protection. "If you are calling someone, before the other person picks the phone, you will hear a message on how to wash your hands, wear a mask and more."