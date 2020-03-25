Masks have been produced in Armenia for 5 years - some people some question Prime Minister's Facebook post

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spokesman Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page:

"Some people some have questioned Prime Minister's Facebook post on the production of masks in Armenia. We would like to reaffirm that these masks are really produced in Armenia, and urge people not to yield manipulations spread by some people. More details about the production of Armenian-made medical masks are provided in the comments," the spokesperson also posted link to the Fact-Checking Platform article.

Nikol Pashinyan also shared a photo of a protective mask with the note "Made in Armenia" on his Facebook page.