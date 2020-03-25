92 people had already been called out of the car by the police as a third person - Deputy Chief of Police (video)

Reffering to the current situation in the Republic, Deputy Chief of Police Hayk Mhryan once more urged citizens to follow the instructions of the Commandant office.

When asked how many citizens were not executing the order and how they were held responsible, the Deputy Chief informed that an order had been made to provide explanatory work to the citizens by 16:00, and after that the police would proceed to exercise its authority.

He reported that 92 people had already been called out of the car by the police as a third person, and also a measure has been applied for two transport vehicles.

As to the question of what control is being done to prevent self-insulated citizens from leaving their homes and whether there have been cases when they have attempted to violate the law on self-insulation, the Deputy Chief of Police informed that there no cases of violation of the law on self-insulation have been registered today so far.

He assured that the police would try to abide by sanitary rules as much as possible, but no one is insured.