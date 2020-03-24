249 coronavirus cases reported in Armenia (video)

The number of patients with coronavirus in Armenia has reached 249, and one is in an extremely serious condition. Four patients have already recovered.

Most patients are in Nork Infection Clinical Hospital, some of them do not even have a fever, and most of them are likely to recover even without medication. However, according to him, one of the patients, 77, is in an extremely serious condition.

As the PM noted, 868 people are isolated in Armenia, and 2,419 citizens have been self-insulated.