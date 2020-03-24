Free movement restricted from March 25

There will be new restrictions for at least a week starting from March 25, meaning thousands of companies will stop operating. The citizens walking outside must have very clear explanations of where they go and have identification document.

Starting this week, all cafes and restaurants will be closed, but stores, only groceries, pharmacies, banks will operate and of course, the citizens will have the opportunity to visit groceries, pharmacies, banks, but using on-line services as much as possible, on-line purchases, on-line payments, on-line banking and so on are very much encouraged.

This month, pensioners won’t have to go to post offices to receive their pensions and will be receiving them at home. All stores, pharmacies and banks will serve citizens over 65 in the morning (10:00-12:00).”