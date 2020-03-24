Pensions and subsides to not be late

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and 'HayPost' CJSC made an agreement that the employees of "HayPost" will visit people in their houses to pay their pensions and subsides in cash. There is no need to visit "HayPost." The employees visiting people will have personal protective equipment including masks and disinfecting sanitizers.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs advises people one more time to avoid going to the benches of "HayPost" or other crowded places.