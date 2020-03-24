UN chief calls for global ceasefire (video) (video)

UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for all countries to cease hostilities and unitedly fight against the Coronavirus As of March 23, there were 350,000 cases of coronavirus infection worldwide. 15,000 people have died. UN Chief calls for laying down arms, stopping airstrikes, creating humanitarian corridors and remembering democracy. "Stop the sickness of war and fight the disease that is spreading around the world," he says. “The priority is to stop hostilities everywhere. Right now. We need humanity more than ever. "