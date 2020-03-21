Disinfection activities carried out in factories and public catering establishments in Artsakh
Within the framework of measures aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID19) in the Republic of Artsakh, according to the instruction of the State Service for Food Safety of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Armenia, disinfection measures are implemented in food stores, public catering establishments and workshops.
The Service with the Ministry of Health has developed a guide for preventive measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus. This guide was given to all businessmen who engage activities in the food chain of the republic.
At the same time, the Service in its turn monitors the implementation of all anti-prophylactic, preventive, disinfection measures.
Similar measures are taking place simultaneously in the capital Stepanakert and in the regions of the republic.