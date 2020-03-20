A A
NSS urges users of social networks
Due to the spread of coronavirus, the RA National Security Service also monitors the news spread in the information domain and social networks, in accordance with the legislation established on a daily basis.
Specifically, the NSS found users registered on social networks whose posts contained misinformation about cases of coronavirus deaths in the Republic of Armenia. The study revealed that the hackers, in some cases from the Republic of Azerbaijan, had broken the pages of individual Armenian users and spread misinformation.
The NSS urges social network users to follow their site's security rules as much as possible and rely solely on official news feeds