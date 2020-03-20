Certificates provided to law-abiding taxpayers remotely
In spite of the spread of coronavirus in the world, the encouragement of responsible taxpayers in Armenia has not been suspended. Certificates certifying status of "Law-abiding taxpayer'' are issued to taxpayers remotely. The State Revenue Committee has sent certificates to 8 businessmen by mail, adhering security rules.
From the beginning of 2020, 32 businessmen have applied for getting certificates. 21applicationas are said to have been satisfied (including 2 received by the end of 2019), 9 have been rejected and 4 more one are in the study phase.
To remind, the list of businessmen, that have received certificates for being law-abiding taxpayers, is published in the official website of the tax authority, in the section ''Information on Taxpayers'', subsection ''Taxpayer Information Listings''.
List of law-abiding taxpayers:
- "OPTIM ARMENIA" LLC
- "GABY GROUP" LLC
- "TAG HEM" LLC
- "REKA" LLC
- "ARPISOLAR" LLC
- "SOFT PAPYRUS" LLC
- "FUTURE STYLE" LLC
- "ML MINING" LLC
RA SRC Information and department of Public Relations