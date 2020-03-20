Certificates provided to law-abiding taxpayers remotely

In spite of the spread of coronavirus in the world, the encouragement of responsible taxpayers in Armenia has not been suspended. Certificates certifying status of "Law-abiding taxpayer'' are issued to taxpayers remotely. The State Revenue Committee has sent certificates to 8 businessmen by mail, adhering security rules.

From the beginning of 2020, 32 businessmen have applied for getting certificates. 21applicationas are said to have been satisfied (including 2 received by the end of 2019), 9 have been rejected and 4 more one are in the study phase.

To remind, the list of businessmen, that have received certificates for being law-abiding taxpayers, is published in the official website of the tax authority, in the section ''Information on Taxpayers'', subsection ''Taxpayer Information Listings''.

List of law-abiding taxpayers:

"OPTIM ARMENIA" LLC

"GABY GROUP" LLC

"TAG HEM" LLC

"REKA" LLC

"ARPISOLAR" LLC

"SOFT PAPYRUS" LLC

"FUTURE STYLE" LLC

"ML MINING" LLC

RA SRC Information and department of Public Relations