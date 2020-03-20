More than 88.000 coronavirus recoveries in world

The Armenian Information Centre states that more than 88.000 people have recovered from coronavirus in the world.

China is the first with the largest number of infected people (80,967) where the COVID-19 outbreak started. But the number of new cases recorded has been reduced greatly.

Italy is on the second place with 41.035 infected. Italy has the highest death toll among the European countries. According to the latest reports, 3,405 people have died in Italy from the virus.