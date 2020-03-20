A A
Wizz Air's first Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna flight to take place today
The first Wizz Air Vienna-Yerevan roundtrip flight scheduled for today, March 20, will be operated as expected, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.
The flight will take off at 13:55 Vienna local time from the Vienna Schwechat airport.
The civil aviation regulator advised to contact the airline for tickets.
At the same time, it reminded that the entry of foreign nationals from 16 countries (presented below) to Armenia, including from Austria, is temporarily banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1. The People's Republic of China
2. The Islamic Republic of Iran
3. South Korea
4. Japan
5. Italy
6. Spain
7. France
8. Germany
9. Switzerland
10. Denmark
11. Austria
12. Belgium
13. Norway
14. Sweden
15. The Netherlands
16. United Kingdom