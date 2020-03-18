Those who do not have RA citizenship but have the right to reside legally may return to Armenia from Russia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (video)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, who are in countries where Armenia does not have diplomatic representation, to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; MFA hotline, 055 620- 111, can also be contacted by VIber and Whats App.
From today the decisions of the Governments of Armenia and Russia have entered into force, which restrict land and air communication between countries, except for freight.
"By this decision our citizens in Russia, their family members, as well as those who do not have RA citizenship but have the right to reside in the RA legally, can return to Armenia," the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said.
The relevant decision of the Georgian government has also entered into force today, which bans foreign citizens from entering the territory of Georgia, except for freight.
The European Union has banned foreigners from entering the EU, as well as Schengen zone member states, as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein for 30 days.
In addition, Artak Avetisyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that there are hot lines in all consulates and urged to contact embassies and consulates in difficult situations.
Asked if the question, that Armenian citizen in Turkey cannot come was resolved, the Foreign Ministry spokesman gave a positive respond.
Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artak Avetisyan said that at present there are about 40 citizens at the Upper Lars checkpoint with whom the RA Consulate in Rostov-on-Don is in contact. They will try to provide assistance and guidance to citizens on the way to Armenia by plane.