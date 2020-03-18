A A
Citizens in Turkey to get contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Speaker
Today one of the Facebook users has warned that an Armenian citizen, who is in Turkey, cannot come back to Armenia.
A1+ immediately got into contact with the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan. The latter mentioned that they were already aware of that problem and had asked that citizen of Armenia to get contact with MFA via hotline and tell about the current situation in details.
"We urge our citizens living abroad, especially in Turkey, to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via hotline posted on the site," mentioned Anna Naghdalyan.
MFA hotline: +374(60)620111
Email address: [email protected]