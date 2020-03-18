Citizens in Turkey to get contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Speaker

Double-pneumonia fatality in Nork Infectious Diseases hospital hospital did not have coronavirus

Several airlines cancel number of flights to and from Republic of Armenia

The air temperature will increase by 5-6 degrees

Google Ad

Pensions and subsidies will not be late

Anna Hakobyan volunteers to help healthcare workers amid coronavirus crisis

LIVE. Arayik Harutyunyan explains how distance learning will be organized

Number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia reachs 84

Car falls into Lake Sevan

4000 masks to be distributed in Hrazdan

More than 2000 people apply for volunteering

8 more cases of coronavirus are reported - Arsen Torosyan

The spread of coronavirus is not as high as of measles - Deputy Minister (video)

Schedule of Yerevan Subway to not be changed

Chess will save us- Ivan Ljubicic

Coronavirus information with official reference only

Google Ad

12 more cases of coronavirus reported

There is an necessity of the declaration of emergency state in Artsakh- Sasna Tsrer

The Tradition of Eating Wild Animals and Deadly Diseases

There are 52 cases of coronavirus - Arsen Torosyan talks about new cases of coronavirus (video)

Stores of food, household goods and drugs to be open irrespective of emergency state declared in republic

Armenia Cabinet approves bill on declaring 30-day state of emergency over coronavirus

Passenger transportation between Armenia and Russia will be limited to two weeks

The financial system of the Republic of Armenia continues its regular work - Central Bank

Sneezing passengers of plane flying from Saudi Arabia to Beirut beaten

Why regional hospitals not provided with diagnostic tests of coronavirus?

SCR takes additional measures to prevent coronavirus

Levon Aronian’s wife to undergo surgery

LIVE. Special session of government kicks off