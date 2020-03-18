Anna Hakobyan volunteers to help healthcare workers amid coronavirus crisis
RA Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan’s speaker Hasmik Harutyunyan made a post on her Facebook page informing that Anna Hakobyan also tested negatively for coronavirus on the evening of March 15.
She notes that Anna Hakobyan has been in Yerevan since March 16 and due to the spread of the coronavirus and the establishment of a State of Emergency in the Republic of Armenia she has postponed all her meetings.
As informed earlier, My Step Foundation is observing the possibilities of assisting vulnerable senior citizens. Currently the foundation’s staff are engaged in consultations and studies to understand the needs and clarify future actions. As Chair of the Board of Trustees, Anna Hakobyan is coordinating the works from home.
She also informs that yesterday the Prime Minister's wife applied to the RA Ministry of Healthcare for volunteering. At the end of the post she exhorts Facebook users not to spread misinformation.