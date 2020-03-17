Coronavirus information with official reference only
Declaration of State of Emergency in the Republic of Armenia dated 16.03.2020 according to the point 23 of Decision 298-N, information on coronavirus may be published by individuals and legal entities as well as by the media solely by reference to official information provided by the commandant's office.
The sole purpose of this restriction is to prevent the information that strikes panic and misleads the public and to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.
The information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, other state agencies, as well as the World Health Organization by means of official communication to them within the meaning of point 23 of Decision 298-N is considered to be official information provided by commandant's office , so it may be disseminated by appropriate reference.
Concerning coronavirus as a scientific article or dissertation, there is a limitation set out in paragraph 23, as the information intended to strike panic and mislead the public is often presented as a result of a scientific activity but not being so.