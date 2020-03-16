Yerevan City Council informs
Yerevan City Council announces that according to the Health Care Ministry’s propose to reduce the probability of coronavirus spread, the following steps will be taken starting from March 17:
”One window” office in the main building of Yerevan City Council (Argishti 1) will be closed.
Citizens will hand in their application in Yerevan City Council’s building at 1/3 Byuzand Street.
Citizens' receptions by department heads and administrative staff will be stopped.
The participation of council and administrative staff in any kind of meetings and events will be cancelled, unless they are conducted remotely.
Hearings on administrative infringement cases will be adjourned.
The City Council also urges citizens to make use of hotlines in case of questions and to make payments or access applications in http://arcanc.yerevan.am/am/fast-app/ official website.