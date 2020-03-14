Several airlines cancel flights to Yerevan
Some airlines have canceled flights to Yerevan.
Satenik Hovhannisyan, Public Relations Officer at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan told A1+ that Armenia Airlines had temporarily suspected all Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan, Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan flights. Ryanair Irish budget airlines has cancelled all its flights. Qatar Airways has also cancelled flights. Flights to Dubai have been cancelled by Flydubai. PegasFlay has cancelled flights to Sochi. All direct flights to and from Iran have also been cancelled. Earlier, Civil Aviation Committee Head Tatevik Revazyan told that there were no serious flight cancellations in Armenia, but passenger flow had decreased.
Hovhannisyan added that the Health Inspectorate Body staff is conducting monitoring at the airport—checking the body temperature of passengers and recording their data.