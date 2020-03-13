A A
Greece cancels Olympic torch relay over coronavirus fears
On March 12, Greece's Olympic Committee said it had canceled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus contagion.
The Olympic Games were traditionally held in Olympia, Greece. The first torch was hosted by Olympic champion, shooter Anna Korakaki.
According to the preliminary agreement, the torch relay should have passed Greeece within a week, and on March 19, the torch should have been passed to the Tokyo Olympic Games Organizing Committee. As a result, it was decided to stop the torch relay and to bring the Olympic flame to the Japanese islands on time.