President candidate of Artsakh cancels his meeting in Yerevan
A president candidate of Artsakh has cancelled his meeting in Yerevan.
Araik Harutyunyan, president candidate of Artsakh, made a post on his Facebook page on the cancellation of the meeting with his voters due to the situation of coronavirus, which was going to take place in Armenian Marriott hotel of Yerevan.
He has also mentioned that the format of his pre-election campaign in Artsakh is also being discussed. And at the end of the post he wishes everyone to be healthy.